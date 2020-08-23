Clearwater police say seven-hour standoff ends peacefully

CLEARWATER — Police took a 49-year-old Clearwater man into custody early Sunday morning after he barricaded himself inside his house and refused to come out for more than seven hours.
James Raymond Halterman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 10:37 a.m. Aug. 23 and charged with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to Clearwater police, Halterman's wife called police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and said her husband had threatened to slit her throat and shoot her. In fear for her life, she fled the apartment.
Police responded to The Standard Apartments, 2690 Drew St.
Officers say Halterman refused to come out of the apartment. Instead, he barricaded himself inside the apartment with multiple weapons.
Police say at times, he pointed those weapons at officers who were outside the apartment. "Come to my door and I will shoot you," he said at one point in a text to officers.
The SWAT team and the negotiator team responded to the scene to begin a dialogue with Halterman. At the same time, residents in nearby apartments were evacuated by officers.
After more than seven and a half hours, at about 6:45 a.m., police were able to take Halterman in to custody.
"Our SWAT team and negotiator team worked tirelessly through the night to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter in a press release. "This man pointed guns at our officers multiple times and threatened to kill them and his wife. We utilized an abundance of restraint, as team members are taught to do. Our teams are skilled at de-escalation and the preservation of life."