Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a student on her way to Tarpon Springs High School.
The juvenile was walking to her bus stop near Grosse Avenue and Harrison Street about 8 a.m. Oct. 5 when a man got out of a Nissan pickup truck and tried to grab her right shoulder, according to a Tarpon Springs Police Department report. The student was able to fight off the subject and ran to her bus stop. She later contacted the school resource officer regarding the incident.
Tarpon Springs Police detectives have made two arrests. Jamichael Antoine Williams, 38, of Tarpon Springs was charged with one felony count of false imprisonment. Paul Sylvestor Warren, 65, of Tarpon Springs was also charged with one felony count of false imprisonment. Both were booked without incident and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective John Melton of the Tarpon Springs Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 727-938-2849.