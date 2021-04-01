PINELLAS PARK — A 24-year-old Trinity woman was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that occurred about 11:35 a.m. March 31 in the 12000 block of 44th Street North in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police say Jeffrey Fountain, 54, of Clearwater was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 south on 44th Street North when he struck Jenna Hopkins, who was attempting to cross the roadway.
According to police, Fountain did not see Hopkins. She was transported to a local hospital and as of Wednesday evening was listed in critical condition.
Police say Fountain was driving a client’s vehicle for a mechanic shop where he is employed He remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Investigators say impairment is not a factor in the crash.