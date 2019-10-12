Social media post results in charges of retail theft from liquor store

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police detectives charged two women in connection with a retail theft from a liquor store that ended up in a physical confrontation.
Police say the two were arrested Oct. 11 just hours after their images were posted on social media.
Ashlyn Gomes, 23, of Largo was charged with aggravated assault and retail theft. Bail was set at $5,250. She was released on surety bond Oct. 12.
Ashley Gerber, 31, of unincorporated Clearwater was charged with retail theft. Bail was set at $250. She was released on surety bond Oct. 12.
Police say the two bought some items from 7 Stars Wine and Spirits, 1665 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., on Sept. 23, but on the way out took a large bottle of vodka without paying for it. When store workers confronted the two about the theft, the confrontation turned violent.
Police say Gomes swung the glass bottle of liquor at the employee's face, missing him. She then threw the bottle at the employee, also barely missing him. The bottle shattered on the floor and the suspects fled.