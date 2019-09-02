Sheriff’s employee fired after DUI arrest, deputies say

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri fired a long-time employee Sept. 1 after she was arrested for driving under the influence, according to a media release.
Deputies assigned the sheriff’s Patrol Operations Bureau’s DUI Unit arrested Samantha Lynn Krenek, 37, about 6:23 p.m. Sept. 1 after stopping her black 2019 Infiniti sedan, which was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 north, just south of State Road 580.
Krenek has been an employee of the sheriff’s office since Jan. 24, 2005. She worked as a Child Protection Investigator supervisor.
Deputies say Krenek’s vehicle had been traveling at excessive speeds and the driver was failing to maintain a single lane. Deputies stopped the vehicle and Krenek was the only one inside. She identified herself as a sheriff’s office employee.
Deputies say they noted that Krenek showed signs of impairment by having bloodshot and watery eyes, and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her mouth. Krenek agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but performed poorly on them.
Deputies say that Krenek submitted to a breath sample, which indicated she had a BrAC (breath alcohol concentration) of .283/.286. In Florida, the legal blood alcohol or breath alcohol level is.08.
Krenek was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence. No bail was set. She was released on her own recognizance.
Krenek's employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is consistent with the sheriff's office policy.