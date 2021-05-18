CLEARWATER — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old male that occurred about 11:58 p.m. May 17 at a Clearwater bar.
Clearwater police detectives report that Da'Jon Dre'Shaud Tennell was in the parking lot of the Idle Spur Bar, 1351 Cleveland St., when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m.
Detectives say it appears that Tennell was the intended target. They also say numerous patrons were in the area at the time of the shooting.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 727-562-4317.