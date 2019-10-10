Pinellas detectives report child pornography arrest

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff detectives arrested a 54-year-old man about 6:12 p.m. Oct. 8 at his home in unincorporated Clearwater for possession of child pornography, obscene material and video voyeurism.
Scott Lee Lippert was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene materials and six counts of video voyeurism. Bail was set at $1.1 million.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they began an investigation in October 2018, after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Lippert as the suspect. Detectives say they recovered numerous images and videos depicting child pornography from Lippert’s personal laptop computer.
During the investigation, detectives say they also discovered a video depicting inappropriate sexual contact and recovered several videos from a hidden recording device in Lippert’s bathroom.
According to detectives, Lippert hid a recording device in his bathroom to film several female victims, ranging in age from 7 to 44, without their knowledge. Lippert then uploaded the videos onto his computer for personal use.
During an interview with detectives, Lippert reportedly admitted viewing child pornography and storing the files on his computer. Lippert also reportedly admitted uploading the videos from the bathroom recording device to his computer.