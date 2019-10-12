Deliveryman accused of video voyeurism

CLEARWATER — Police detectives charged a 23-year-old Tampa man with video voyeurism Oct. 11 after he reportedly confessed to using his cellular phone to try to share images taken from underneath a woman's skirt.
Romario Duenas Iglesias was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $2,000. He was released on surety bond at 1 a.m. Oct. 12.
Clearwater detectives say the incident occurred Sept. 16 at a downtown location while Duenas Iglesias was delivering packages as an employee of Courier Express. The victim told police that she felt the suspect touch the back of her leg on more than one occasion.
Police say the woman confronted him at the time, but he denied the allegations.
However, surveillance footage from inside the office complex showed Iglesias aiming his phone under her skirt, police say.
Detectives questioned Duenas Iglesias Oct. 11 and he reportedly admitted that he was trying to show the images to his friend via a social media messenger. He said he did it two or three times while making a delivery.