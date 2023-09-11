LEALMAN — Bestiality charges have been added in the case of a 28-year-old St. Petersburg man charged last month with child molestation and other sex crimes.
Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the suspect, Kyle Patrick Kiley, of 5701 Haines Road, Lot 505, on Aug. 22 after a woman reported that a man known to her had molested her child. Detectives said Kiley touched the child inappropriately and recorded it on his cellphone. They said the woman located the videos in Kiley’s cellphone and immediately reported the incident to law enforcement.
Kiley was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, four counts of promoting sexual performance by a child, four counts of possession of child pornography, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
During the investigation, detectives said, they also located more than 160 images and three videos of bestiality on Kiley’s cellphone. Detectives say Kiley performed sexual acts on a French bulldog. The dog is not owned by Kiley and had no visible injuries.
On Sept. 7, detectives added 10 additional counts of sexual activity involving animals and Kiley remains in the Pinellas County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the case or if anyone believes they may have been a victim, contact Detective Paden at 727-582-5714.