GULFPORT — Three people were injured including a Gulfport police officer in a crash that occurred about 11:12 p.m. Nov. 25 on 49th Street South at Gulfport Boulevard South in Gulfport.
According to deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Gulfport police Officer Courtney Palazzolo, 28, was driving southbound on 49th Street South in a fully marked Dodge Charger. As Palazzolo approached the Gulfport Boulevard South intersection, she had a green light and continued southbound through the intersection.
Investigators say at the same time, Cameron Daynard, 19, of St. Petersburg was driving his 2005 Cadillac CTS eastbound on Gulfport Boulevard South when he failed to stop for the red light at the 49th Street South intersection.
Officer Palazzolo crashed into the driver's side of the Cadillac. The impact rotated the Cadillac in a counter-clockwise direction, causing it to strike a traffic signal electrical box at the southeast corner of the intersection, which caused traffic signal light boxes to snap off the line. Both vehicles came to final rest in the northbound lanes of 49th Street South.
Investigators say they spoke with an independent witness who saw Daynard's Cadillac fail to stop for the red light.
Daynard and his front seat passenger Reyna Williams, 19, of St. Petersburg were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say Williams was not using her seatbelt and Daynard's seatbelt usage has not been determined. They also said that Daynard exhibited signs of impairment.
Officer Palazzolo was also transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries.