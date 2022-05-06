Pinellas detectives investigate inmate death

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 40-year-old inmate who died about 8:44 a.m. May 3 at a local hospital.
According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, Waymon David Skinner, a Clearwater transient, was booked into the county jail April 28 after being arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of cocaine.
He was transported to the hospital on May 1 for unspecified medical reasons and admitted that evening, the release said. Detectives have found no evidence that Skinner was involved in any physical altercations or sustained any injuries while at the jail.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.