CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 57-year-old inmate who died at a local hospital about 1:05 p.m. May 28.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Lawrence Gabbert was booked into the county jail May 25 after he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a trespassing charge by St. Petersburg police.
Detectives say Gabbart was housed alone in a single-cell when he suffered a medical event on May 26. He was transported to Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.