Four women charged after drugs found in Pinellas County jail

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives recently charged four women involved in introducing contraband and possession of controlled substances in the central and south divisions at the county jail, 14400 49th St. N. in Clearwater.
Detectives assigned to the Detention Investigations Unit began an investigation April 20. Arrests were made on May 12, 18 and 20.
Detectives say a letter sent to inmate, Danielle Tufano, 31, of Tampa on April 17 contained 10 strips of Suboxone. During their investigation, they interviewed other inmates and learned that Nina Nicole Gomez, 36, of Tampa had sent the letter.
Detectives arrested Gomez and Tufano on May 20. Gomez was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility. Bail was set at $7,000. She was released on surety bond the same day.
Tufano was charged with one count of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility. Bail was set at $10,000. She was released on surety bond May 20. She had been jailed on two charges out of Hillsborough County.
Detectives say during the investigation, they found out that inmate Kristi Anna Sweeney, 49, of Odessa was in possession of methamphetamine. A medical examination/search was done on May 12, and 17 individual bags, containing 14 grams of methamphetamine, were found inside Sweeney's vagina.
Sweeney was charged with one count of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility, one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, as well as one count of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Detectives believe Sweeney brought the drugs into the jail when she was arrested May 8. Her previous charges include false verification of ownership, possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and dealing in stolen property. Bail for all charges adds up to $46,650.
Detectives also learned that inmate Stephanie Silver Hansbury, 30, of Clearwater also had methamphetamine. A search was conducted and one gram of methamphetamine was discovered hidden in her bra. She was charged May 18 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Hansbury was booked into the jail on Feb. 1. Her previous charges include felony possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, sale or delivery of heroin/fentanyl, sale or delivery of methamphetamine and sell/manufacturing/delivery/possession within 1,000 feet of a school.
She was released on her recognizance with supervision on May 19.