An 84-year-old Clearwater man died July 19 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and his bicycle was struck by a sedan.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident occurred about 8:25 a.m. as the bicyclist was traveling southbound on South Myrtle Avenue and entered the path of the car driven by a 21-year-old man from Clearwater that was eastbound on Belleair Road. The driver of the car was not injured.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital, where he died. He was not wearing a helmet.