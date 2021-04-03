Life-threatening Injuries reported in crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash with serious injuries about 10:16 p.m. April 2 at the intersection of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
Police say a 2011 Ford F-350 truck traveling north on Keene Road was attempting a left turn onto Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when it collided with a 2004 Acura.
The driver of the Acura was flown to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Acura also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. The driver of the truck was transported to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert.
All lanes at the intersection were closed several hours during the investigation. No information about the identities of those injured has been released.