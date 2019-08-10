Sheriff’s Office seeks help to identify gun store burglary suspects

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects that reportedly stole 27 firearms from a Clearwater gun store.
According to detectives assigned to the Burglary and Pawn Unit, a dark colored Toyota Camry and a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup parked in front of the Arms for Defense gun store, 29176 U.S. 19 N., about 5:51 a.m. Aug. 6.
Two suspects are seen on surveillance video exiting the Camry and walking over to the Silverado. One of the suspects looked inside the front windows of the business. The suspects returned to their vehicles, then left the parking lot.
At about 6:21 a.m., the Camry returned and parked in front of the business. Detectives say that’s when three unidentified subjects exited the vehicle and broke the glass front door. Surveillance video at the business captured images of the three suspects entering the business and returning to their vehicle with the stolen firearms.
The suspects then left the scene and drove southbound on U.S. 19.
A citizen who was in the area contacted deputies shortly after hearing and seeing suspicious activity at the business.
Deputies who happened to be in the area found the Silverado abandoned at a business a few miles away on Boy Scout Road in Clearwater. The Silverado truck was reported stolen out of Polk County earlier the same morning.
Detectives say the suspects on the surveillance video were all wearing dark colored long sleeve hoodies, long pants and gloves. One suspect had “Nike” on the front of his hooded shirt.
The suspects were last seen driving a dark colored Toyota Camry with the tag containing the numbers “699.”
Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this case is asked to contact Detective D. Heller in the Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727-582-2872 or e-mail at dheller@pcsonet.com . To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org .
Surveillance video and photographs of the suspects can be viewed at https://youtu.be/UpXb0yoINus.