CLEARWATER — Clearwater police announced Wednesday afternoon that a 76-year-old Clearwater man died at a local hospital from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Patrick Tittle of Clearwater died at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Gulf-to-Bay near Keene Road. Tittle was transported by ambulance as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.
No further information was available.