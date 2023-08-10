Four men were arrested on various charges Aug. 5 after a woman reported a robbery and suspects led deputies on a vehicle and foot chase.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call about 3:15 p.m. after a female victim said she was robbed at gunpoint at her home shortly after getting cash from a nearby ATM. A witness observed a black Chevy Traverse flee the area prior to deputies’ arrival.
Later that evening, at about 8:23 p.m., deputies saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on 54th Avenue North from 49th Street. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Jarmarquel Boone, 25, fled westbound on 54th Avenue North.
Deputies pursued, following the car northbound on Park Street, where deputies eventually ran the car off the road just north of 62nd Avenue.
According to deputies, once the vehicle was stopped, Boone and passengers Jeremiah Lewis, 24, Javon Threat, 23, and Mikhail Hines, 20, fled northbound on foot. A PCSO canine unit was deployed and all four suspects were taken into custody. They were taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
During an investigation, a large amount of marijuana and several firearms were recovered.
Lewis, of St. Petersburg, was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft/firearm, felony possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest without violence. Threat and Hines, both of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, were charged with resisting arrest without violence. Boone, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.