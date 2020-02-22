FHP charges Clearwater man in connection with Palm Harbor fatality crash

PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 22-year-old Clearwater man about 5 p.m. Feb. 21 in connection with a crash that killed three people at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Tampa Road in Palm Harbor on Feb. 1.
Troopers say Tanner Donald Hackman was the driver of the 2013 Buick LaCrosse that ran a red light and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa. After the crash, Hackman and his passenger fled the scene.
Hackman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Bail was set at $600,000.
The driver and one passenger in the Nissan were ejected from the Nissan and a second passenger was partially ejected. All three died at the scene. None were wearing seatbelts.
The driver was identified as Bruce E. Johnson, 65, and his passengers were Lisa M. Johnson, 49, and Glenworth M. Johnson, 18, all of Clearwater.
The Johnson, Enlow and Sweet families released a statement thanking the strangers who showed empathy to the family on the scene.
“While the Johnson’s led a simple life, they were rich with the love they had for each other, and were inseparable.”