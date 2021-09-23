Pinellas deputy injured when struck by car during traffic stop

DUNEDIN — A 37-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a car Sept. 22 while conducting a traffic stop on Skinner Boulevard in Dunedin.
According to deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team, Deputy Elizabeth Temple, who is assigned to the DUI Unit, conducted a traffic stop about 11:45 p.m. on a white Ford van at Skinner Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The vehicle stopped in the center left turn lane on Skinner Boulevard.
According to investigators, Deputy Temple got out of her vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the stopped vehicle. While speaking to the driver, Deputy Temple noticed a vehicle traveling east bound on Skinner Boulevard, heading toward her.
Investigators say Deputy Temple attempted to get out of the way of the vehicle, but the vehicle struck her with the driver’s side rearview mirror. The vehicle then fled, traveling east bound and deputies began to search for the vehicle.
Deputies were able to identify the vehicle, a 2016 Blue Mazda 6, and the male driver, Jonathan Stuart Chinchilla, 32, of Dunedin. With the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Flight Unit, the unoccupied vehicle was located at the suspect’s residence.
After several attempts, deputies made contact with Chinchilla at his residence. He was arrested and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury. Bail was set at $5,000.
According to investigators, impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.
Deputy Temple was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reminded citizens of the Move Over Law. Please remember to move over a lane, when you can safely do so, for stopped law enforcement and emergency vehicles. If you can't move over, or when on a two-lane road, slow to a speed that is 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.