Oldsmar man charged with sexual battery on an underage girl

Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives reported the arrest of a 40-year-old Oldsmar man accused of sexual battery of a girl younger than age 16.
Brian Winthrop was arrested about 8:45 p.m. April 9 by Leesburg police and booked into the Lake County Jail.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on April 1 after learning that Winthrop had sexually battered a juvenile female. At the time, the girl was under the age of 16.
Detectives say Winthrop and the victim had consumed several alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana while celebrating Winthrop's 40th birthday. When the victim became sick and went to bed, he reportedly climbed in the same bed and sexually battered the victim throughout the night.
During the investigation, detectives reached probable cause for Winthrop's arrest and attempted to locate him for questioning. However, he fled the area and detectives were unable to locate him.
Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and began a search. They then found him at a residence in Leesburg.
The Leesburg Police Department was notified and officers went to the residence to arrest him. Detectives say when officers arrived at the house, Winthrop attempted to flee but was immediately apprehended by a canine.