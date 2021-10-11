Two jailed after burglary at Pinellas County Justice Center

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau arrested a man and woman who broke in to the Pinellas County Justice Center the night of Oct. 10.
Deputies received a call from the sheriff’s office Court Security Unit of a break-in at the front entrance about 8:34 p.m. When patrol deputies arrived, they found the front door shattered.
According to investigators, deputies saw Catherine Ann Adams, 47, a Clearwater transient inside. When confronted by deputies, Adams exited the building and was arrested. Deputies then entered the courthouse where they found and arrested William R. Atkins, 49, a Clearwater transient.
Deputies say Atkins used a small piece of rebar to shatter the glass door before making entry. It does not appear that Adams or Atkins made it past the security checkpoint inside the building.
Both were arrested and booked at the Pinellas County Jail. Adams was charged with armed burglary of an occupied structure. Bail was set at $150,000. Atkins was charged with armed burglary of an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief and felony theft from a construction site. Bail was set at $160,000.