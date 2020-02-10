SAFETY HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives say a fire at a mobile home that resulted in the death of a Safety Harbor woman Feb. 9 does not appear to be suspicious.
The fire occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Bays End Manor Mobile Home Park, 3432 State Road 580, in Safety Harbor.
According to detectives, a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. Safety Harbor Fire Rescue and surrounding area fire rescue units arrived and extinguished the fire. The fire department then entered the mobile home and found a woman inside the bathroom.
The woman, Donna Spradley, 68, transported to Mease Countryside Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.
Detectives say the origin of the fire is unknown; however, the power to the mobile home had been disconnected and Spradley was known to use candles for lighting.
The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss.