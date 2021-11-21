ST. PETE BEACH — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a pickup truck that was turning into a parking lot Saturday night in St. Pete Beach, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Kenan Rader, 56, was driving his white Ford pickup north on Gulf Boulevard while Eric Babb, 45, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the same road around 10:48 p.m. Saturday, deputies said. As Rader turned left into a parking lot, his vehicle and Babb’s motorcycle collided. Witnesses told deputies that the motorcyclist was driving at a high speed before the crash.
Babb was pronounced dead after he was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital.