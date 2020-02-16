DUNEDIN — A 79-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in Dunedin on Feb. 14.
According to Pinellas County investigators, 79-year-old Cecilia Dassie was pulling a metal cart with groceries while crossing San Christopher Drive just west of County Road 1 at about 6:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
She was not in a designated crosswalk, and police say 37-year-old Edward Heilman of Dunedin was travelling north on County Road 1 when he turned west onto San Christopher Drive, striking Dassie on her right side.
She was transported to Bayfront Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police say it does not appear that speed or impairment are factors in the crash.