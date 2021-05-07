Two charged in shooting at Clearwater gentleman’s club

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman May 7 in connection with a shooting at a gentleman’s club in unincorporated Clearwater.
Alycia Ruiz, 21, of Largo was booked into the county jail on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $10,000. Anthony Bates, 30, of St. Petersburg was booked on one count of principle to aggravated battery and one count of failure to appear on an unrelated charge of driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $10,513.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting about 3 a.m. May 7 at Diamond Dolls gentleman’s club, 16321 U.S. 19. When they arrived they found two victims with minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.
An investigation revealed that Ruiz and her boyfriend, Bates, had been at the club when his former girlfriend, Tayler Bibb, 23, arrived with her mother Melissa Bibb, 47.
Deputies say Tayler Bibb began talked to Bates inside the club, which led to an argument between Tayler and Ruiz. Club security tried to move them from the building as a large group of people gathered outside. According to deputies, while in the rear parking lot, Ruiz pulled out a firearm and discharged two rounds. Fragments struck Tayler and Melissa Bibb.
Deputies say Ruiz and Bates fled the scene in vehicle that was later located by Pinellas Park police in the Wawa parking lot at 34th Street and 62nd Avenue North.