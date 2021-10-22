Clearwater man charged with attempted kidnapping of child

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 26-year-old Clearwater man Oct. 21 who they say was plotting to kidnap a child.
Jacob Holman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one felony charge of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography. No bail was set on the kidnapping charge.
Clearwater police say they learned of Holman’s plans during an investigation into a domestic dispute early Oct. 21 at his Clearwater home.
Officers found that Holman had been collecting items on a list, including duct tape, gloves, shovel, flashlight, first aid kit and a condom. Also on the list was written out "snatch up lil girl" and "throw in trunk,” police say.
Officers say they also found a video on his cell phone of a girl who appeared to be about 5 years old at a local store.
Holman was interviewed by detectives and subsequently arrested.
"So often in this profession we see the tragic outcome after a heinous crime is committed," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter in a media release. "This is one of those rare occasions where we were fortunate to be able to intervene before the crime happened. I can't be more grateful for the citizen reporting a concern and for the great work by our detectives in the Crimes Against Children and Families Unit."