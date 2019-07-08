St. Petersburg man entrapped for hours after vehicle hits tree

DUNEDIN — Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old St. Petersburg man was entrapped in his vehicle for two hours after his vehicle collided with a tree north of Curlew Road about 3:35 a.m. July 8.
Troopers say Maurice Vito Altamuro was driving a 1997 Jaguar four-door northbound on Belcher Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The Jaguar left the roadway, traveling onto the east shoulder where it collided with a tree north of Curlew Road and then overturned.
Altamuro suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health. Troopers say the crash was alcohol related. Charges are pending.