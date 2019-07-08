St. Petersburg man entrapped for hours after vehicle hits tree

First responders released a St. Petersburg man from his vehicle where he was entrapped for two hours July 8 after hitting a tree north of Curlew Road in Dunedin.

 Photo courtesy of FHP

DUNEDIN — Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old St. Petersburg man was entrapped in his vehicle for two hours after his vehicle collided with a tree north of Curlew Road about 3:35 a.m. July 8.

Troopers say Maurice Vito Altamuro was driving a 1997 Jaguar four-door northbound on Belcher Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The Jaguar left the roadway, traveling onto the east shoulder where it collided with a tree north of Curlew Road and then overturned.

Altamuro suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health. Troopers say the crash was alcohol related. Charges are pending.

