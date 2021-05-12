Port Richey man charged with DUI in fatality crash on Keystone Road

TARPON SPRINGS — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 31-year-old Port Richey man for driving under the influence after a crash that killed two people May 11 on Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs.
Cory Robert Corrado was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI (drugs) manslaughter. Bail was set at $80,000.
Corrado was driving a SUV-style vehicle about 5:50 p.m. traveling westbound on Keystone Road approaching Meadows Drive. A 33-year-old Odessa man was driving a second SUV traveling eastbound on Keystone Road.
Troopers say as Corrado’s vehicle approached the second SUV, he was passing vehicles in the eastbound lane, which is a no-passing zone. As the two vehicles converged, the second SUV tried to avoid the collision by driving onto the outside shoulder; however, the front left of Corrado’s vehicle struck the left rear of the second SUV.
The second SUV rotated and overturned onto the south roadway shoulder and continued on across a paved bicycle trail where it collided with a tandem two-person bicycle operated by a 58-year-old man and 50-year-old woman both from Odessa. Troopers say they died at the scene of the crash.