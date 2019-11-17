Deputy suffers minor injuries in crash in unincorporated St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to a local hospital due to injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 1:08 a.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 49th Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team say Deputy Denise Duran, 45, was on-duty at the time of the crash. She was driving her fully marked 2010 Ford Crown Victoria eastbound on 38th Avenue North and was attempting to make a northbound turn onto 49th Street North.
Investigators say Leilani Christine Smith, 32, of St. Petersburg was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, traveling westbound on 38th Avenue North, approaching the intersection for 49th Street North.
According to deputies, the traffic light for both westbound and eastbound traffic on 38th Avenue North was yellow as Deputy Duran made a northbound turn on 49th Street, and into the path of Smith, who struck the passenger side of the agency vehicle.
Deputy Nazir Amin, 33, was a passenger in Duran’s vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.
Deputy Duran and Smith were not injured.
Deputies say during the investigation, Smith showed signs of impairment. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.