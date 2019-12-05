Pinellas detectives need help to identify bank robbery suspect

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with the Dec. 4 robbery of BB&T Bank, 5511 Park St. N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
According to detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit, the suspect entered the bank lobby about 12:11 p.m. and approached the counter. He passed a note to the teller, who complied with the request.
The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He was seen heading northbound on Park Street North, possibly in a maroon four-door Kia.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s, 6 foot 2 inches tall with a slim build. He has long dread-style hair, or he may have been wearing a wig. He was wearing a red and white checkered shirt, jeans, grey sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a black hat with a red bill and the letter “B” on it.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective R. Sosa of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-6161 or email rsosa@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.