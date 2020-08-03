Detectives seek suspect in Seminole bank robbery

The man in this photo is wanted in connection with the Aug. 3 robbery of the First Citizens Bank on Park Boulevard in Unincorporated Seminole.

 Photo courtesy of PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for help to find a suspect that robbed a bank in unincorporated Seminole about 4:12 p.m. Aug. 3.

According to detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit, the suspect entered the First Citizens Bank, 13700 Park Blvd., and pointed a hand gun at a teller and demanded money. Currency was loaded into a bag and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and dark pants. He had a black bandanna on his head covered by a straw hat and was wearing a black face mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Nicole Thompson at 727-582-6200 or email nthompson@pcsonet.com.

