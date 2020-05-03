CLEARWATER — Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash with serious injuries about 11:46 p.m. May 2 on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Clearwater police say Diana Sofia Sandoval, 36, of Clearwater was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra westbound on the causeway when she lost control of her vehicle.
Police say she “over-corrected” and the Sentra veered into the eastbound lanes through a media break where it collided nearly head-on with a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Eduardo R. Reices, 39, of Largo.
Sandoval was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the F-150, Olga Lugo Gonzalez, 27, of Largo was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
Both lanes of the causeway were shut down during the investigation, and the eastbound lane was closed for several hours.