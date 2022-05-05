St. Petersburg man charged in connection with hit and run death

ST. PETERSBURG — Police arrested a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man about 3:32 p.m. May 4 in connection with the Oct. 3, 2021 hit and run crash in St. Petersburg.
Danzel Rashard Hammonds was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Bail was set at $52,000. He was released on surety bond at 10:58 a.m. May 5.
According to St. Petersburg police, Hollis Heatherley of Clearwater was attempting to cross First Avenue North in the crosswalk at 16th Street North when he was hit and killed by a driver of a small, black sports car that did not stop and sped away.
Police say several identifiable parts from the damaged vehicle were left at the scene. Those parts were used to determine a make and model, allowing investigators to track down a Scion FR-S registered to Hammonds.