Clearwater man charged with attempted murder in neighbor dispute

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 23-year-old Clearwater man about 12:48 p.m. Feb. 25 in connection with a shooting following a neighbor dispute.
Quinten Randolph Jr. was booked into the county jail on charges of attempted first degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a residence on Bamboo Place about 6:54 a.m. Feb. 25. When they arrived they found a 32-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives identified Randolph as the shooting suspect. They say he fled the scene as a passenger in a stolen vehicle later found abandoned in the 5200 block of Springwood Boulevard in Pinellas Park.
Detectives say they were able to locate Randolph after requesting help from the Flight Unit, which followed another vehicle to the area of 42nd Street and Fourth Avenue South in St. Petersburg where Randolph was taken into custody.