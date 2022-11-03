Largo man dies in I-4 wreck

A 31-year-old Largo man died early the morning of Nov. 1 when his sedan was struck from behind by a semitrailer on I-4, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Both vehicles were westbound on the interstate approaching U.S. Highway 301 at 1:05 a.m. An FHP report states that the sedan was traveling at a very low speed for unknown reasons, and the truck collided with the rear of the car.
The semitrailer overturned, and the driver suffered minor injuires. The driver of the sedan was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.