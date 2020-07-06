CLEARWATER — A 55-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia drowned while trying to help family members struggling in the water off Clearwater Beach Monday afternoon.
Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a call for help about 2:33 p.m.
According to police, Thanh Nguyen saw his niece and son struggling in the water and went in to try to help, but instead starting having trouble himself.
Lifeguards were notified and they found Nguyen floating in the water. They began CPR and continued until fire medics from Clearwater Fire & Rescue arrived on scene. The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after the initial call.