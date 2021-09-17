CLEARWATER — Six children and three adults were on a bus involved in a crash with a PT Cruiser that occurred Sept. 17 at the intersection of Drew Street and Highland Avenue in Clearwater.
Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a call that came in about 7:42 a.m. No details about the crash were available in the media release.
The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with injuries thought to be non-life threatening. The bus driver was evaluated for fire medics at the scene. No children were injured.