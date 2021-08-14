Clearwater man jailed on murder and attempted murder charges

CLEARWATER — Homicide detectives arrested a 34-year-old Clearwater man about 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in connection with a woman found shot to death inside a vehicle in the area of Otten Street and Weston Drive.
Joshua Douglas Henderson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer. No bail was set.
Clearwater police began a homicide investigation after a report of a shooting was received about 3:12 p.m. About 10 minutes later, a woman’s body was found inside a 2020 Nissan Sentra in the 1700 block of Townsend Street.
Law enforcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Gulfport police assisted in the search. A suspect, Henderson, was located in a retention pond a few streets away from where the car was abandoned later that evening.
Clearwater police identified the victim as Shyanne Turner, 20, and say the two were involved in a dating relationship. Detectives say Turner was shot inside the Sentra when it was located at Otten Street and Weston Drive.
Detectives say Henderson was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer because he pulled a sheriff’s deputy under water and held him there.