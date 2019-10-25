PALM HARBOR —Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 28-year-old Palm Harbor man about 12:58 p.m. Oct. 24 on two counts of video voyeurism.
Joshua Michael Riffel was booked into the county jail. Bail was set at $10,000. He was released on surety bond the same day.
Detectives assigned to the Robbery & Homicide Unit began an investigation Oct. 23 after a 58-year-old female called deputies when she found a hidden video camera in the bathroom of her residence.
Detectives say the woman was in her bathroom when she found a suspicious USB charging hub in the room. The victim did not recognize the device and showed the hub to a friend who identified it as a hidden camera.
The woman reviewed the files on the camera's micro SD card and located multiple videos of her and her 18-year-old daughter nude while undressing and showering in the bathroom.
Detectives say the woman also found videos of Riffel installing and adjusting the angle of the hidden camera. One of the videos on the SD card showed Riffel masturbating in the shower.
Detectives say Riffel is a tenant who resides at the victim's residence in Palm Harbor.
Detectives made contact with Riffel at his place of employment, Crabby's Bar and Grill, 333 S. Gulfview Ave. in Clearwater.
Riffel reportedly admitted to detectives that he installed the hidden camera to obtain nude videos of the victims.