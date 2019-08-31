MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal vessel crash that occurred about 4:50 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway in Madeira Beach.
Deputies assigned to the sheriff’s Marine Unit say Robert Krysztofowicz, 56, of East Aurora, New York was operating a Yamaha jet ski, traveling northbound in the Intracoastal Waterway. Jesse Mayer, 35, of Redington Beach was operating a 37-foot Center Console Freeman vessel, also traveling northbound in the Intracoastal Waterway.
Deputies say Mayer's vessel was traveling at a high rate of speed through a slow wake zone and struck the rear of the Jet Ski driven by Krysztofowicz. Mayer's vessel then traveled over the Jet Ski and Krysztofowicz, causing fatal injuries.
Krysztofowicz was taken to the Madeira Beach Marina, 503 150th Ave. in Madeira Beach, where he was pronounced dead by deputies at the scene.
Deputies say speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.