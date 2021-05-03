Oldsmar man charged with molesting young girl

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 38-year-old Oldsmar man about 9:19 a.m. May 3 after he was accused of molesting a female child under the age of 12.
Scott Allan Konash was booked into the county jail on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. No bail was set.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say the girl reported the molestation during an interview with an investigator with the Child Protection Investigation Unit.
Konash was interviewed by detectives May 3 and placed under arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this case, or if you believe you have been a victim, is asked to call Detective Jane Hanna at 727-582-6724 or by email at jhanna@pcsonet.com.