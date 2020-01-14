Gulfport police: Man charged with aggravated battery after beating roommate with baseball bat

GULFPORT — Police arrested a 41-year-old Gulfport man Jan. 14 after he reportedly beat his roommate with a baseball bat.
Stephen Richard Moran was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $20,000.
Gulfport police responded to a call about 3:39 a.m. on Tangerine Avenue South. Officers say they determined that Moran had used a metal baseball bat to beat his roommate/friend several times on his head and body.
Police say the attack was apparently unprovoked; however, officers say Moran told them that he “basically talked himself into the attack” as he was upset about how the victim handled money.
The victim, who has not been identified, was sent to Bayfront Medical Center as a trauma alert. He is currently in stable condition; however, police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury.