A 77-year-old St. Petersburg man died at the scene of crash that occurred about 3:15 p.m. April 28 on southbound I-275 near mile marker 28.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was driving a van traveling in the outside lane, southbound on I-275, south of Gandy Boulevard when, for some unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle.
Troopers say the van left the roadway, traveled onto the west shoulder where it collided with two concrete light poles and a traffic sign before overturning. The man was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the van.