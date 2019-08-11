ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives say the near drowning of a Clearwater woman Aug. 10 on Gandy Beach in unincorporated St. Petersburg does not appear to be suspicious.
Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning on Gandy Beach about 5:52 p.m. According to detectives with the Robbery and Homicide Unit, Vanesa Montejo, 32, and her boyfriend, Rogelio Aldana-Perez, 32, were with family on shore at Gandy Beach, when the couple decided to walk into the water.
Detectives say Montejo continued to go further away from the shore and then began to struggle. Aldana-Perez called out to Montejo’s father, Pablo Rivera-Palma, 45, and they pulled Montejo back to shore with the help of good Samaritan, Alfredo Guzman, 28.
A second good Samaritan, Diego Herrera, 26, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported Montejo to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives say Montejo was intoxicated and did not know how to swim.