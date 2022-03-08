Detention deputy fired in connection with battery of inmate

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff Office announced the termination of Cpl. Jamason Jessie March 7 due to an incident that occurred Nov. 19, 2021.
According to an investigation by the sheriff’s Administrative Division, St. Petersburg police arrested Terrell Johnson, 41, and booked him into the county jail, 14400 49th St. in Clearwater. During Johnson’s initial medical screening, he reportedly became disruptive and uncooperative. He was handcuffed and placed in a single cell to de-escalate the situation.
The investigation report states that while in the cell Johnson began to kick the door. Sgt. Patrick Knight, 51, and Jessie, 46, were in the hallway outside of the cell. Knight and Jessie then entered the cell where Knight pushed, slapped, punched and grabbed Johnson’s hair without provocation or justification.
Investigators later learned that Knight’s written report and verbal account of what transpired showed inconsistencies. Jessie initially made statements consistent with Knight’s account of the incident. However, several hours later, Jessie recanted his initial statement in which he advised that Knight unlawfully struck Johnson. An internal affairs investigation was immediately initiated.
Knight resigned from the sheriff’s office Nov. 22, 2021, after being notified of the internal investigation. Knight was arrested Nov. 29, 2021 and charged with one count of battery and one count of official misconduct.
The Administrative Investigation Division continued its investigation, which revealed that Jessie had witnessed the incident and failed to intervene or stop Knight. Jessie also deviated from protocol and left Johnson alone in the holding cell with a head injury caused by Knight for over two minutes. He also reportedly lied to his supervisors when asked if any strikes were delivered to the inmate, while fabricating a reenactment of the alleged use of force.
Jessie further lied about whether he and Knight talked about the incident immediately after leaving the inmate’s cell and he lied about having a conversation with Knight about the incident while inside the sergeant’s office at the jail.
Jessie also lied multiple times to investigators and denied having a telephone conversation with Knight after the incident that concerned Knight’s unlawful excessive force.
The Administrative Review Board found Corporal Jessie to be in violation of his duties and responsibilities and was untruthful due to providing false and inconsistent statements as well as omitting information during a formal investigation.
As a result of the investigation, the Administrative Review Board determined that Corporal Jessie committed these violations and Sheriff Gualtieri terminated Jessie effective Monday, March 7.
During the Administrative Review Board hearing last week, Jessie alleged for the first time that he was present when Knight previously used excessive force against other inmates. As a result of this allegation, the PCSO Administrative Investigation Division has initiated a review of all use of force cases involving Knight for the past three years.
Jessie was hired by the sheriff’s office Aug. 7, 2000 and Knight was hired Oct. 10, 1996.