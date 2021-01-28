Clearwater police arrest man on child pornography charges

Clearwater Police detectives announced Jan. 27 that they have arrested a 43-year-old man on child pornography charges.
According to a media release, Jason Domenech of Clearwater faces 21 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested late Tuesday, Jan. 26, at a residence in southern Hillsborough County with the assistance of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives received a tip in late December that Domenech might be involved in activities related to child pornography. They were able to seize his laptop and found more than 1,200 images that detectives describe as “extremely graphic child sexual assault material” on the computer.