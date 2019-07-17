Sheriff’s Office arrests third Largo shooting suspect

LARGO — Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the third suspect wanted in connection with a July 7 fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Autumn Chase Apartments, 2200 Gladys St. in Largo.
According to the jail report, Ryan Christopher Elliott, aka Hundo Rich, 20, of Clearwater was arrested about 5 p.m. July 16. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of murder in the first degree.
Largo police responded to Autumn Chase Apartments about 10 p.m. July 7 and found a 22-year-old male, who did not reside at the apartment complex, dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the back.
Witnesses provided police with a description of three males who fled the scene. In addition, detectives say they received information that the victim had been lured to the area to buy marijuana and the suspects had intended to rob him.
Largo police detectives previously arrested two of the three suspects, including Gavin Griffin and an unidentified 17-year-old. Griffin was charged July 9 with murder in the first degree, plus four counts of burglary, one count of obstructing or resisting an officer without violence and possession of THC oil.