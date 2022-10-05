Virginia man held on sex charges

Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a 51-year-old man from Virginia on charges relating to sexual-related offenses involving two juveniles.
Shawn Noble Frost of Leesburg, Va., faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition. The department said the offenses were committed on two 14-year-olds who were staying with Frost in a hotel on Clearwater Beach.
The Clearwater Police Department was contacted by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia and alerted to the crimes that allegedly occurred on Sept. 3. Police said Frost and the two victims were in town for the Labor Day weekend.
Clearwater detectives were able to obtain evidence to arrest Frost. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Oct. 5.
The suspect is involved with his local church and sports groups in Virginia. Authorities in Loudoun County have said that more victims have come forward.
Shawn Noble Frost