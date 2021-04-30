Warrant issued for Largo shooting suspect

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that a warrant had been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the April 24 shooting at Handy Corner convenience store 2325 119th Street in unincorporated Largo.
Patrol deputies responded to the store about 8:18 p.m. and found Just Darnell Wiley, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies identified Demar Reshay Hartsfield, 28, of Pinellas Park as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for attempted first degree murder.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit say Hartsfield is a local gang member. He is described as a black male, 5 feet seven inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with a short haircut. He has multiple tattoos on both arms and an eagle tattoo on the front of his neck.
Detectives say he has been known to frequent areas of Largo and Pinellas Park and may still be armed.
Anyone with information on Hartsfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 727[582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.